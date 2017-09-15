Politician hits out at loss of Abergele's last remaining bank

An Assembly Member has criticised news that banking giant Barclays is to pull out of Abergele just before Christmas.

Clwyd West’s Darren Millar has hit out at the banking group after receiving notification that they intend to their branch of Market Street on Friday December 15 .

He said:“I am sick of hearing of bank closures across my constituency, which do nothing to enhance the image of the banking industry.”

”The closure will inconvenience Abergele residents, who will now have to travel to Rhyl or Colwyn Bay for face-to-face banking.

“Barclays is the last bank in the town and this is a major blow to the community coming on the heels of the closure of the HSBC last year, and Yorkshire Building Society earlier this year. It is also devastating news for the loyal staff at the branch who now face uncertainty over their future.

“Barclays are abandoning a very loyal customer base of individuals and businesses in the town which will now face significant inconvenience when trying to access banking services.

Barclays have been approached for comment.