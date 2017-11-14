New bid lodged to charge shoppers for using Matalan car park in Rhyl

Euro Car Parks has lodged a new bid to charge shoppers for using the Matalan car park in Rhyl.

It is offering not to charge for the first two hours of parking, although the current arrangements allow drivers to park 24 hours a day free of charge.

Denbighshire Council had previously refused the company permission to lift a condition of the original planning permission, dating from 2001, which allowed free parking.

Euro Car Parks nevetheless continued to operate its pay and display machines. at the car park in Greenfield Place.

The authority had previously given permission to allow two ticket machines to be installed, but advised charges should not been levied until the condition had been reconsidered.

Even so the machines were installed and charges have been levied since July.

The council will consult the public before the application is considered.