TV stars headline Our House musical cast at Venue Cymru

An Emmerdale regular and former Britain’s Got Talent winner will headline the cast of Our House which will be playing at Venue Cymru this week.

George Sampson, winner of Britain’s Got Talent season two, has signed on as part of the cast for Our House, playing the role of bad boy Reecey.

It has been a busy few years for Sampson since winning the local talent show in 2008, having stared in movies such as Street Dance and Street Dance 3D and appearing regularly on TV shows such as Emmerdale, Waterloo Road and Mount Pleasant.

He is now set to turn his attention and skills to the stage where he will join the rest of the cast including fellow Emmerdale actress Deena Payne, who replaced Linda Nolan following her withdrawal due to a recent cancer diagnosis.

Our House, which first appeared on stage in 2002 and won the 2003 Laurence Oliver Award for Best New Musical, follows the story of a young boy faced with a tough decision and the consequences those decisions bring.

Tickets for Our House, running from August 22 to 26, are available by telephoning Venue Cymu Box Office on 01492 872000.