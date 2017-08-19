Elaine Paige spills all on her love for Wales and her epic career in musical theatre

Ahead of the first lady of musical theatre, Elaine Paige bringing her UK tour to Llandudno, The Pioneer spoke to the theatre legend about her love of Wales and her career.

The star – who rose to fame in the West End production of Evita in 1978 – is heading out on tour this Autumn calling at Llandudno’s Venue Cymru on Friday, November 2.

Talking about the show and why she’s hitting the road once more, she said: “It’s basically songs that I grew up listening to and songs I loved growing up in the theatre. I will be telling stories and talking about people I have worked with and have inspired me.

“I wanted to find something new to do for myself. We did do it last year and it had good reviews so we thought why not do it again!

“It’s an intimate show, I’ve only got a five piece band, so it will be nice in intimate venues.”

Paige has starred in more smash hit musicals than anyone else of her generation and this tour which has a number of dates in Wales will be a chance to see her perform some of her personal favourites live.

Wales provides a lot of personal memories for the musical theatre star.

“When I was young we used to go on holiday to Wales. I loved it, Wales is a wonderful place.” she said: “Normally when I come to Wales I normally go to places like Cardiff and I thought it would be nice to play some other venues.”

As a recording artist Elaine has released 22 solo albums, including four multi-platinum and nine gold. She has featured on seven cast recordings and has had major worldwide hits.

She became a household name with songs such as Memory from Lloyd-Webber’s Cats, in which she starred as Grizabella, and I Know Him So Well from Chess by Abba’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus ,and has performed live in concert all over the world.

Asking Paige how she felt about about her career, she said she never thought she would be where she is now.

“When I first started the whole idea of being in the theatre was just magical to me. I am a north London girl from the suburbs and when I think of the success and longevity I have had is remarkable. I am enjoying it even more now.

“Evita changed everything for me. It took a long time for me to adjust to the fame. From Evita I was able to have a record career and then a concert career.”

To book tickets to see Elaine Paige this November visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.