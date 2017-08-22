Man found at Prestatyn car park had probably been dead in vehicle for several days, inquest hears

A man found dead in a Prestatyn car-park had probably been there for several days, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.

The police went to the Tip Lane site early on August 7 after a passer-by reported that a car had been there for a number of days. The occupant was later identified as Robert Edward Bradshaw, 38, of Critchlow Grove, Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Dr Mark Lord who gave a provisional cause of death as asphyxia due to helium inhalation.

John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, adjourned the hearing to a date in January.