Rhyl woman set light to fence in the middle of the night

A woman who set a fence alight in the middle of the night in what a magistrates’ chairwoman described as a “revenge attack” was jailed for six months on Wednesday.

Jessica Jones, aged 26, of Bro Deg, Rhyl, must also pay £50 compensation and a £115 surcharge. She admitted arson on July 1 and threatening behaviour the next day.

Prosecutor James Neary said the fence was between properties and a neighbour had been in bed when she heard the blaze. It was put out by the fire service.

Jones told police she had taken antidepressants and used a blanket and white spirit for the fire. “This case may cause you some concern,” Mr Neary told the court. “Neighbours have had problems with her before.”

Defence solicitor Dafydd Roberts said Jones, on benefit, had suffered mental health problems.