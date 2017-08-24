GCSE RESULTS: Denbighshire

Reporter:

Suzanne Kendrick

Students across Denbighshire will be picking up their GCSE results today (Thursday).

Below is a round up of all the latest results from across the county - this page will be updated as the results are announced. Please check back for updates.

Email:

suzanne.kendrick@nwn.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read