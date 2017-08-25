Two girls rescued from sea off Prestatyn beach

TWO girls were rescued from the sea after struggling to make it back to shore.

The pair got into difficulty in the water off Ffrith Beach, Prestatyn yesterday (Thursday).

At about 4pm – when the alarm was raised – a rescue helicopter from Caernarfon was sent to the scene, along with Rhyl and Flint volunteer coastguard teams.

A lifeguard swam out to help the girls stay afloat and manage to get them back to shore, just as the Rhyl RNLI inshore lifeboat arrived.

The girls were given first aid and oxygen after showing signs of hypothermia. They were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital by ambulance.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, a paramedic in a rapid response car and a crew in an emergency ambulance and two patients were airlifted to Glan Clwyd Hospital in a stable condition.”

Paul Frost, Acting Coxswain at Rhyl RNLI, added: “The girls were quite poorly after their ordeal.”

As the lifeboat crew were cleaning the boat, RNLI lifeguards at Rhyl notice a kite surfer struggling to remain upright off shore.

The kite surfer was assisted by the inshore lifeboat, who were on the scene within five minutes.

Mr Frost added: “These past few days have proved what a close-knit and well-trained team there is here between the lifeguards and the lifeboat crews; also, our close co-operation between UK Coastguard and the other emergency services has worked very well.”

