Country walkers across Denbighshire urged to keep dogs on lead

DON’T forget your lead is the message being given to people taking their pet for a walk in the countryside.

Denbighshire County Council is urging those venturing out to the Clwydian Range – which runs from Llandegla in the south to Prestatyn in the North – and other areas, such as the Dee Valley, to act responsibly and follow the Countryside Code.

The appeal follows a spate of incidents on Moel Famau over recent weeks where dogs off their lead have worried and even injured grazing sheep.

Rhyl East councillor Tony Thomas, Denbighshire’s cabinet lead member with responsibility for the countryside, said: “We have been running a campaign, Take the Lead, encouraging people to make sure they keep their dogs on leads when they are out in the open countryside. Whilst the majority of people have listened to the message and act responsibly, there are some who simply allow their dogs to roam free.

“They really must be mindful that they are crossing valuable grazing land where there are sheep roaming. The effects of attacks on animals can be devastating.”