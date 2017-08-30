Rhyl's Kyzo is a soap star at just 14 months old!

Kyzo-drè Murphy might be just 14 months’ old – but already has people stopping his mum in the streets asking to catch a glimpse of the TV star!

The tot from Rhyl plays Daniel Lomax in Hollyoaks. He is the child of characters Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Louis Loveday (Karl Collins), having made his first appearance in the Channel 4 soap on July 17.

And he is now also acting as the face for the new Katie Piper baby range, having won a competition against 20,000 other children.

His real-life mother, Sinead Murphy, said: “Kyzo loves to watch himself on the TV.

”He dances to the theme tune and he always reaches out to the TV when he sees himself or his beautiful on-screen ‘momma’, who we both absolutely adore.”

Sinead confessed: “I’ll be honest. I never watched it (Hollyoaks) much. My sister in-law was obsessed, but I never really watched any soaps to be honest.

“But since Kyzo has been on Hollyoaks, I haven’t missed one show and now understand why my sister in-law is addicted to it.”

Sinead signed baby Kyzo up with an agency when he was six months’ old and the third call she received was for the role of baby Daniel.

She said: “Of course, I didn’t even think twice about it because it’s such a huge huge opportunity for him, so I said ‘yes’. I was ecstatic, as you can imagine.

”I was so excited and nervous but I did not doubt his chances for one second because he is the most handsome and pleasant child!”

Sinead says Kyzo is already receiving praise for his on-screen efforts, with the producers, crew and cast absolutely doting on him.

Duayne Boachie, who plays Daniel’s half brother, Zack, has taken a particular liking to him.

He told a soap magazine: “That little boy is born for the camera, honestly. He chuckles, he laughs on cue – I don’t know how he does it but I promise you he is a future star in the making.

“The only problem we’ve had is he’s just so energetic.

“He doesn’t want to sleep when we need him too, but he’s just a bundle of joy and happiness I feel like I’ve really bonded with him already. I love him.”

Sinead says she and Kyzo have been made feel really welcome and have got along with the cast and crew really well.

She added: “Truly he is the best thing to ever happen to me and being a single parent and carer to my amazing mum, it can be hard work and tiring sometimes.

“But it’s so rewarding. I think I’m doing a pretty good job and his nanny is so proud of him; it’s sweet to see. There’s so much talent that’s come from and still coming from this small town called Rhyl and it’s brilliant that my son is one of them.”