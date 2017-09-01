Rhyl vetinerary assistant to sky dive for dog spayathon in Romania

AN ASSISTANT veterinary nurse who is terrified of flying will sky dive from 8,000ft to raise money for two animal charities.

Kelly Roberts has such a love of animals that she defy her phobia in order top help a scheme for a mass spaying of street dogs in Romania, and for an organisation which supports strays in Thailand.

Not only will she try to raise money, but she will also visit Romania to work with International Aid for the Protection and Welfare of Animals (IAPWA).

Kelly who lives in Maes Y Gog, Rhyl and will perform her sky dive above Cheshire, said: “IAPWA is carrying out a ‘spayathon’, a mass spaying of street dogs, and I want to help with this.

“The stray population is very badly treated, neglected and abused. To try and control the numbers the charity has instituted the mass neutering programme, ‘a spayathon’. Every street dog produces, on average, about 100 stray puppies throughout its life. Spaying will obviously reduce the number of strays in the future and stop a lot of the maltreatment.

“The charity hopes to raise enough money to set up a mobile spaying unit and I plan to go there and help the team with its valuable work.”

She added: “The other charity is Phangon Animal Care for Strays, which I came across when I was travelling inn Thailand, and worked for them as a volunteer.

”I hope to give them some financial support as well becaaue they do such a good job, and I would like to return there and volunteer again some time in the future.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kelly-roberts26