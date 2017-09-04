Elderly man taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital following fire in Llandudno

AN ELDERLY man has been airlifted to hospital following a blaze in Llandudno.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called at about 9.20am to Builder’s Street. Two appliances are still at the scene, but the fire has been brought under control.

The man was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in a “serious” condition.

A spokesperson for The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 9.35am this morning to reports of a fire at an address on Builder Street, Llandudno.

“The Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and three paramedics in rapid response vehicles attended and an elderly man was airlifted to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in a serious condition.”