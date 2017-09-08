Eyes to the skies for Wales' first International Drone Race to be hosted in Abergele

DRONE enthusiasts will soar to new heights when they take part in sport’s next big buzz.

About 70 racers will compete for supremacy in the air this weekend at Wales' first International Drone Race at Gwrych Castle, which overlooks Abergele.

Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust will host the event in partnership withDrone Crusaders. Visitors will be able to visit the castle and watch the race and visit stalls manned by some of the world’s leading drone companies. There will also be a simulator for those wanting to try the drone experience, a gyroscope and a host of refreshments including lamb cooked on a spit roast .

Dr Mark Baker, architectural historian and chairman of Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust, said: “What is quite exciting about this event is not only is it the first of its kind in Wales but that idea of ultra modern technology in a such a historic setting.

“We have got competitors coming from all over the world including Europe and America. North Wales Police will be bringing their drone that they use for policing operations. We have also got the RAF and the fire service competing. It is actually very good training for them.”

A track for the race has been created by Drone Crusaders.

Dr Baker added: “We sold out the event to racers within 24 hours – we have even got a waiting list.

“We have been organising this for about five months. The most interesting bit about the preparation is where the idea came from, it all came from a conversation. We were doing something at the castle when these guys appeared. We asked what they were doing here and they said they were fromDrone Crusaders and yes, that is how it all began. We got talking.

”I haven’t flown a drone before. These things can be worth £3000 or £4000, so I’m a little afraid to get my hands on one – I’m going to have to have a go though.”

The event will run on both days from 10am until 5pm. Entry costs: £15 for a family ticket, £6 per adult and £3 for a child.