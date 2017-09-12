'Hit and run' incident at Rhyl High School car park prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses following a 'hit and run' incident at Rhyl High School's car park.

A collision occurred between a parked white Mitsubishi car and small blue car at about 11am on Thursday, August 24.

The driver of the blue car left the scene without stopping, with damage caused to the Mitsubishi.

Investigating Officer PC Kiera Williams at Rhyl Police Station said: "Following examination of CCTV we are looking to identify the driver of a small blue metallic car of similar size to a VW Polo, the driver of which appears to be a female with dark hair.

"An investigation is underway and we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or knows the identity of the driver to contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx."

Alternatively phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote ref RC 17129719.