For sale signs go up outside the home of Prestatyn's Artisans Collective

A COMMUNITY hub is up for sale on the open market.

The Old Library in Prestatyn is currently used by Artisans Collective CIC. The crafty artisans secured the building on Nant Hall Road and have been tenants for three years.

Peter Harrison and Steve Fenner, from Artisans Collective CIC, were informed by Denbighshire County Council that their building is going on to the open market. Sale signs are expected to go up this week.

A statement, posted on the Artisans Collective website, said: “We have met with DCC this morning (September 22) and after three full years of being tenants the building is going on to the open market.

“Due to the terms of our tenancy we had not been able to apply for funding to ensure longevity of our community activities, as we could not guarantee that we would always have premises to continue.

“We have fought to get a two months notice period from DCC, but would love to be able to raise funding to enable us to purchase and renovate the building for further use as a community hub. Any support that comes our way will be much appreciated.”

Artisans Collective CIC have been involved with Grow Wild during their three year period. They have also been working towards making Prestatyn a Dementia Friendly Community.

The base acts as a facility for artists and craftspeople to display and sell products. They also offer workshops, classes and courses and provide community based events.

Mr Harrison added: “We are hoping to buy it to continue with all of our community activities if we can raise the funding. I think we will have a fight on our hands, but we are always up for a challenge.”