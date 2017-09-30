Prestatyn junior squash player beats number one

LAYNA Beattie from Prestatyn has won the Welsh Junior Open under-17 squash title.
The 15-year-old fourth seed added to her Welsh Open under-13 and under-15 titles in her first appearence at under-17 level, beating Irish top seed Ellie McVeigh 11-7, 13 -11, 11-6 in the final of the European Grand Prix competition in Cardiff.
Adrian Beattie, Layna’s father, said: “Layna has shown great maturity and self-belief in her training.
“She’s had a difficult 10 months since losing her grandmother, who was her number one fan, which knocked her enthusiasm initially.
“She’s shown amazing composure by carrying on and training five days-a-week in preparation for the new season.”
The Prestatyn High School pupil has now set her sights on the British Closed tournament in Manchester in October.
