Plans to transform shed into cattery in Prestatyn that will house six fosters cats

A PET boarding service that will house no more than six cats at one time is set to open in Prestatyn.

Members of Denbighshire County Council's Planning Committee will consider proposals – to remove a shed and create a cattery in South Avenue – next Wednesday.

The facility is proposed for RSPCA foster cats only and not for third parties.

The building will have sleeping and exercise areas for cats and delivery of the animals would take place between 8am and 8pm.

The applicant is a Ms Christina Williams. Proposals have been recommended for grant, subject to the condition the cattery stops operating by December 31 2019.

A report into proposals reads: “The cattery would measure 2.6 metres in width by 4.7 metres in length with an overall maximum height of 2.1 metres.

“The cats will be fed and watered twice a day and topped up if required [during hourly checks]. The bowls will be washed twice a day after each feed. The bedding will be washed once a day and changed as often as needed.

“If the cats are yowling they will be checked and assessed to see what the problem is and then dealt with as required.

“The cattery is going to be purpose built and will have internal boarding of insulation which will help with noise and the enclosures will all have a door should we have bad weather.”

During a consultation period, concerns were raised over noise and disturbance from cats and the possible impact of business upon neighbouring residential properties.