Man found dead in vehicle at Prestatyn beach

Fri Oct 06, 2017
Reporter:
Suzanne Kendrick
Friday 6 October 2017 15:35
A man has been found dead in a vehicle.
North Wales Police were called to a site near Barkby Beach, Prestatyn, this afternoon.
The death is not believed to be suspicious.
Email:
suzanne.kendrick@nwn.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Professional Window Tinting * ECU Re-Mapping * Specialist Vehicle Wrapping * Full Colour Change * Carbon Fiber / Matt * Hydro Dip
NEW for 2016 Adult Dance Classes from 21st January
All aspects of tree work undertaken, All waste removed
Fixing Tiles Since 1977.
Home
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on