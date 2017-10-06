Rhyl musical celebrates 'Bad' old days of King of Pop

Saluting 30 years of Michael Jackson’s masterpiece, fans of the King of Pop are being invited to relive the glory of Bad at Rhyl’s Pavilion Theatre.

Forever Jackson: Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the BAD Album will celebrate Jackson’s legacy – from the Jackson 5 to the King of Pop and beyond – with trademark moonwalks and a pitch-perfect tribute.

The legendary, career-defining album sold 500,000 copies within just five days of its UK release and was number one in a staggering 25 countries, shifting an incredible 45 million copies.

Five of its songs topped the UK charts and the supporting tour grossed £100 million.

Bad’s The Way You Make Me Feel, Man in the Mirror, Dirty Diana, Smooth Criminal, Another Part of Me and its title track climax a brand-new production that also features classics Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Can You Feel It and many more.

Norbert Sinnhuber, Jackson’s HIStory Tour manger, has described the show as “a revival and reincarnation.

Forever Jackson will be at Rhyl Pavilion on Thursday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21, with concessions. To book, call 01745 330000 or go online at rhylpavilion.co.uk