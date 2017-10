A GIRL was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Rhyl.

Emergency services were called just after 3pm on Tuesday (October 10) after reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car on Tynewydd Road.

A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Services said: “We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle.

”A girl was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”