Former Rhyl Indian restaurant owner admits food hygiene offences and is fined £10,125

A cockroach ran across the bar during a hygiene inspection at an Indian restaurant, a court heard.

Magistrates at Llandudno were told the Chilli Pink restaurant in Queen Street, Rhyl, closed but reopened later last year– displaying an old food hygiene rating of “four” instead of a low score of “one.”

The owner blamed an “oversight.”

Shakeel Aslam, aged 44, of River Street, Rhyl, was fined £10,125 and ordered to pay £3,750 costs. He admitted five food hygiene offences and failing to display a valid food hygiene rating sticker.

Roger Thomas, defending, said: ”He’s now pulled out of the restaurant trade.”

Prosecuting barrister Christopher Moss said Aslam had a restaurant and takeaway. But in July 2016 Denbighshire council officers visited the restaurant following complaints about rubbish in a back street. There was a strong smell and food waste attracted vermin.

The allegations listed against Aslam involved dirty kitchen equipment, dirt on walls, doors and a floor, an infestation of cockroaches, a lack of soap for cleaning hands, and concerns about refuse disposal containers.

Mr Moss said the business had been shut voluntarily but then a notice was served banning food activities.

By September 2016 the condition of the restaurant had “significantly improved” and a food hygiene rating of four had been awarded again.

The defence said the premises had now been leased out.

Mr Thomas said: ”The defendant apologises unreservedly. He’s a man who tried to spread himself too thin. It’s all gone wrong. He assumed the staff were taking care of things.”

The lawyer said the restaurant was shut for ten days and a pest control firm had been brought in. Aslam had taken his eye “off the ball” but now rented out the property.

Court chairman David Subacchi told Aslam: ”These are serious offences. Hygiene regulations were breached in a number of areas, cockroaches seen and in the premises a general state of uncleanliness was witnessed on more than one occasion.”