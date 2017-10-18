New location for Rhyl skate park revealed

A LOCATION has been decided for a new skate park in Rhyl.

Denbighshire County Council has identified a section of East Parade Bowls Club as suitable for the facility

More than 200 people had the chance to influence the new skate park’s design and location, following a public consultation.

Due to work on the waterpark, the existing skate park will be out of use for a number of months.

Council leader Hugh Evans said: “Following feedback from users and the public we identified one of the greens at East Parade Bowls Club as the preferred location for the new skate park.

“After looking at a number of locations, officers met with the bowls club committee and they are happy for this option to be explored further.

“The location is still dependent on surveys and planning permission being granted.

“There are a number of benefits to this site, including the possibility of bringing the Taste Academy building back into use as a café with the higher footfall expected in this area.

“We want to create a more vibrant active zone and the skate park and bowling club will offer residents and visitors a great mix of facilities as well as bringing more footfall and business to this area of the promenade – all year round.”

East Parade Bowls Club comprises four greens and the fourth green, currently used for pitch and putt, will be home to the new skate park. The authority said the putt can be relocated to one of the other greens.

Don Cornes, chair of East Parade Bowls Club, said: “At present our club has about 70 members serving mainly the elderly population, although we do have some younger members.

“I am sure that if the skate park was erected here that we could have a good relationship with the younger generation.

“We are happy to explore the use of this site and are hopeful it will bring benefits to the club.”