Denbighshire's chief executive to step down

Denbighshire County Council’s chief executive, Dr Mohammed Mehmet has announced that he will stand down from his role in April.

Dr Mehmet started in the position in late 2007 as an interim corporate director for lifelong learning before being appointed chief executive.

Dr Mehmet said: “My reason for leaving is simply that I believe it’s time for a change: for me and Denbighshire. I started in Denbighshire in December 2007 – on a six-month contract. The ten years since have been wonderful for me.

“I have worked with the best staff in the UK and elected members have allowed me to do the job in my own way and have backed me with strong support. I have been lucky and proud to work here as the chief executive.

“There is probably never the ideal time for such decisions, but I wanted the new council to settle after the local elections and for members to agree their Corporate Plan before they had to worry about replacing their Chief Executive.

“I hope that announcing this early will give everyone time to adjust. It should give members time to appoint my replacement while I’m still here and I will, of course, work with members and officers to ensure a smooth transition.”

Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of Denbighshire County Council, said: “I would like to show my appreciation to Mohammed for transforming Denbighshire during his period as our chief executive.

“Mohammed has guided both officers and members through difficult and challenging times into being one of the highest performing councils in Wales, His vision and commitment has set the foundations for Denbighshire to manage the future with confidence and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him,

“I wish him all the best in the future”