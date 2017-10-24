'Traffic misery' alert as new Rhuddlan supermarket close to completion

A COUNCILLOR who fears a new supermarket in Rhuddlan will cause “traffic misery” is calling on Denbighshire to review the measures it has in place.

The new Aldi store is being built on the Castle View Retail Park and town councillor Gareth Smith says that although he supports investment in the town, congestion through the town - particularly at peak times - is becoming progressively worse.

He said: “I think Denbighshire County Council need to recognise the reality of the situation and acknowledge the single lane on the historic Rhuddlan bridge is not sustainable.”

In 2014, the council took the decision to reduce the two lane bridge to one lane following a structural survey which found the cantilevers on either side to be weak and not fit to bear the load of two lanes of traffic.

Cllr Smith added: “This has had a significant impact on traffic in the town. It has resulted in a build up of traffic on the A547 roundabout adjacent to the retail park, which at its worse creates a gridlock of traffic.

”This means a serious collision is on the horizon and waiting to happen.

“The development of Aldi supermarket will inevitably see more people visit the town, whilst this is a good thing and something I support, the existing traffic issues cannot go ignored – especially with the installation of a box signal junction.

“I urge Denbighshire to review the traffic management measures in place and seriously consider undertaking the work necessary to bring the bridge back to its full capacity or accept responsibility should something serious occur.”

Aldi plan to open their Rhuddlan store by the end of this year.

A spokesman for Denbighshire County Council said: “We are aware of the concerns raised and the matter has been discussed by councillors. However, it is difficult to second guess what kind of impact the new store will have on traffic levels.

“We will monitor any issues with traffic, once the store opens in early December and will be reporting back to the Elwy Member Area Group with the findings and whether any steps need to be taken.”