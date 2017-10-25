Terry and the Supercools will headline Pie Records' first-ever Halloween bash in Rhos-on-Sea

A gruesome evening riddled with thrills and chills - and Twilight Zone references aplenty - will celebrate Halloween with a twist in Rhos-on-Sea this weekend.

Pie Records will mark their first ever Halloween with The Pielight Zone Halloween Party on Friday, featuring a host of seasonal activities and live music.

Arron James Lloyd Cooper, veteran of the coastal music circuit and co-founder of Pie Records said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first Halloween event, with one of our favourite bands Terry & the Supercools who will be headlining with solid support from local soloist John Morris.

“For the evening we are using the theme of The Twilight Zone - so expect an event full of the weird and the wonderful and we will we change the visuals of the space to save people from having to travel to the big cities for an immersive experience of mixed media.”

The recently rebranded pub in Rhos on Sea has been featured on Adam Walton of BBC Wales’ Radio show on October 14, where the host spoke of the importance of Pie Records, and similar venues, to North Wales’ thriving music and arts scene.

Abergele’s Rosie Hamilton, lead vocalist of headliner’s Terry & the Supercools said: “Every time I attend an event or perform at Pie Records, I am blown away by the attention to detail.

“Pie Records is a creative haven on the North Wales coast, and Terry and the Supercools adore playing at Pie because because of how the wide an age range of an audience they attract for local music and arts events.”

Other activities at the spooktacular event will include bobbing for treats, Halloween storytelling, an “unlucky” dip and a fancy dress competition.

For an extraterrestrial extravaganza this Halloween, head down to Pie Records at 7pm on Friday October 27. Tickets are £5, to book call the venue on 01492 339055.