CookHouse to join Premier Inn development on West Parade

PLANS for a CookHouse Pub and Carvery at the site of Rhyl’s Premier Hotel development have been lodged.

The hotel and restaurant – at the site of the former Honey Club in West Rhyl – was set to feature a 70-bedroom Premier Inn hotel, Brewers Fayre restaurant and 71 car parking spaces. It now looks like the CookHouse, also owned by Whitbread, may take the space earmarked for Brewers Fayre.

An application – for the display of signage in relation to the restaurant – has now been submitted to Denbighshire County Council by Whitbread PLC.

Both Whitbread and Denbighshire County Council have been approached for comment.

Last month, Matt Gent, Project and Programme Manager at Premier Inn, said: "We are looking forward to opening our doors to customers in February 2018."

The hotel can be seen on the Premier Inn website. A description reads: “Rhyl Seafront hotel, new hotel, opening soon. Perched on the tranquil North Wales seafront, close to Rhyl train station.”