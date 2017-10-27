Lloyds Pharmacy to close its store in Rhyl

LLOYDSPharmacy is to close its store in Rhyl.

The chemist, located on the High Street, will shut up shop for good by the end of January.

Yesterday (Thursday), LloydsPharmacy revealed it would be closing 190 stores across England due to changes in Government policy.

The closure in Rhyl is not related to these closures.

A spokesperson for LloydsPharmacy said: “We can confirm that our store in Rhyl on the High Street is in the process of closing. The process is expected to be completed by the end of January.

“We understand the impact that such changes can have on local communities, especially for people that have been our customers for a long period of time and as part of our decision making process we have looked at other community pharmacy provision in the area, with a view to mitigating the impact on patients as much as possible.

“We will be taking every opportunity to direct patients to other community pharmacies in the area and to support a smooth transition to facilitate an uninterrupted service.”

The spokesperson added they the pharmacy hopes to “redeploy” members of the team, where possible, to other LloydsPharmacy locations where vacancies exist.

Cormac Tobin, managing director at Celesio UK who owns LloydsPharmacy, said the closures in the UK were in response to "the dramatic funding and reimbursement cuts over the past 24 months".

LloydsPharmacy in Llandudno is not under threat of closure.

[Pic: GoogleMaps]