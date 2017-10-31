Artist's impressions of how Rhyl's new Catholic school might look

ARTIST impressions on how a new Catholic school in Rhyl will look have been released as part of a pre-planning consultation.

Pupils, parents and residents are being urged to have their say on plans for a new £24million complex to be built on the site of Ysgol Mair Roman Catholic primary and the adjacent Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High School.

Ysgol Mair and Blessed Edward Jones are expected to close from August 2019. The new English medium school – for 420 full time pupils aged three to 11 years old and 500 pupils aged 11 to 16 – will open in September 2019 and will replace both establishments.

The project is being jointly funded by Denbighshire County Council and the Welsh Government through the 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

Pre-planning consultation events are being held. The first of these will take place next Tuesday, November 7 between 5pm and 7pm at Blessed Edward Jones. The second event will take place at Ysgol Mair on Thursday, November 9 between 3pm and 6pm.

Members of the design team will be present. Attendees can ask questions about the plans and make comments on proposals. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Copies of the consultation documents are available at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/ consultations.

People can also e-mail denbighshire@ahr-global.com or write to FAO: Denbighshire, AHR Architects Limited, Parsonage Chambers, 3 The Parsonage, Manchester, M3 2HW.

The pre-planning consultation will close on Saturday, November 25.