Tir Prince holds spectacluar opening of Wales Rally GB

Thousands of fans turned out for the first ever Wales Rally GB ceremonial opening at the Tir Prince Raceway last Thursday night.

Managing Director of the North Wales rally Ben Taylor said it was a spectacular evening and labeled the night a “strong success”.

Mr Taylor said: “It was really exciting and there was a really good crowd, it was a spectacular evening. The start there went better than anyone dared to hope.”

The Raceway provided a speed test for the drivers, opening the penultimate round of the WRC calendar, with a series of jumps and flames under the floodlights dazzled the number of appreciative spectators.

Mr Taylor said: “It was wonderful to see so many people flock to what is a new venue for our round of the World Rally Championship.

“The drivers and co-drivers unquestionably made it worth their while with popular autograph and selfie sessions and a brilliant display of sideways slides - and there will be plenty more where that came from over the coming days.”

Frenchman Sébastien Ogier, who was able to claim to his fifth 2017 WRC after rally, was the fastest on the night with eventual winner of the event, Elfyn Evans, finishing second.

Tir Prince pictures by

DON JACKSON WYATT