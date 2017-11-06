Prestatyn great-grandfather and Former RAF Aircraft Fitter celebrates 104th birthday

A SUPPORTIVE father who is still quick off the mark with his funny one liners celebrated his 104th birthday.

Ernest Frobisher, who has lived in Prestatyn for 22 years, marked the terrific milestone on October 31.

Ernest, who lived in Caernarfon between 1952 to 1995, has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He has one son, Gerry, and married Joyce in 1949 in Leamington Spa just after the war. Joyce died in 1993.

The former special constable and aircraft fitter was born in Wakefield.

After the war, he returned to insurance selling and in 1952, moved to Caernarfon to become the deputy clerk and finance officer for the newly created Caernarfonshire NHS Executive Council.

Ernest later became chief clerk to the NHS Executive Council until the county reorganisation in 1974.

During this time, he became a Fellow of the National Health Services (FHS).

Gerry, a local councillor and currently the mayor of Prestatyn, said: “One of his wartime stories he remembers well is when he was based at RAF Valley on Anglesey.

“One plane had to ditch in the Irish Sea, so for a week he and a colleague rowed out to the site and dived into the sea to remove reusable parts from the plane on the sea bed, so that they could be dried out and used on other planes.

“My dad is a keen bowler and is still a member of the Rotary Club and Probus. He became president of both.

“He and my mum became members of the Caernarfon Repertory Company.

“After the death of my mum, my dad moved to Meliden.

“He joined Meliden Bowling Club and the Ffrith Indoor Bowling and continued to travel to Caernarfon for Rotary and bowling.

“Prestatyn historian Harry Thomas is a great friend and so was the late Fred Hobbs.

“At the age of 90, he gave up driving and became an expert in bus travel.”

On his birthday, Ernest was paid a visit by the chairman of Denbighshire County Council, Cllr Pete Prendergast.

Gerry also took him over to the The Red Lion pub in Meliden for a half of bitter.

“I think he is amazing for his age,” Gerry added.

“He was overwhelmed with all the cards.

“He even got a mention on BBC Radio 2 from Chris Evans on his morning show.

“Dad has a dry sense of humour and is still quite quick with a funny one liners.

“He used to be able to play the piano by ear so was quite often the centre of attraction at parties.

“Throughout my life, he has been a very supportive father to me and my family.

“He doesn’t have a secret to reaching such a wonderful milestone. He says he has just been lucky.”