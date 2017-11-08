Children across Denbighshire and Conwy urged to get creative to win Christmas treat for school

PUPILS across Denbighshire and Conwy are being urged to put their creative talents to good use to win £1500 for their school.

Children’s author Sam Hay is challenging youngsters to come up with a new Christmas story. The competition is open to children between four and 11 years old and split into three age categories.

To enter, children will need to write a short story or poem (max 200 words) inspired by winter or Christmas.

Sam, author of the Undead Pets series of books who is judging the competition, said: “I’m very excited to be judging the Write Christmas story competition for a fourth year running. It’s a great opportunity to get kids all over Britain writing and showing off their fantastic imaginations. I’m always so impressed by their creativity and originality.

“Christmas has been the inspiration behind some all-time classics including Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and the much-loved The Nutcracker. It’s a time for magic, excitement and wonder.”

The entry that sam judges to be the best will win £1,500 for their school to spend on books or writing equipment, in addition to a Christmas stocking full of festive treats worth £50 for themselves. Two runners up will each secure £250 for their school and a festive goody bag.

The top 50 entries from across the UK will also be made into a printable, free to download book, to be released in December 2017.

Entries must be submitted by Friday, November 17. For full details, visit: www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/writechristmas2017