First look inside Rhyl Pavilion's 1891 restaurant ahead of December opening

A RESTAURANT may not be a “typical” project you would expect a local authority to invest in, but Council bosses are hoping their cash injection in 1891 is the ingredient needed to demonstrate confidence in the town.

Today [Thursday], the Journal was given a first look inside Rhyl Pavilion’s 1891 restaurant, ahead of its completion. The new venture, which has bagged head chef Aaron Broster - who has worked under celebrity chef Bryn Williams - is promising high-quality food, impressive views and meticulous attention to detail, from what shape glass a drink is served in to the type of napkins.

The development - named after the year the original Pavilion first opened, 1891 – is on course to open on December 1. Following a recruitment drive for staff, 73 interviews were conducted and 18 were hired.

Jamie Groves, Denbighshire's Head of Facilities, Assets and Housing, said: “When the Sun Centre came down and we saw the views, we decided to create something that would enhance the town. The Council has always been committed to the theatre and our Rhyl elect members. We have invested in a secondary offer here which is a theatre dining experience, which people have come to expect when they come to the theatre which I think Rhyl needs and deserves.

“We’ve gone first to act as a catalyst and for others to have confidence.

”We’ve invested in a new, high end venture. We’ve made a commitment to local produce. It will be open to those who want to have a meal or want the theatre, dining experience. There will be cocktails, drinks. We can seat 150 customers.”

Councillor Hugh Evans, leader of the Council, added: “We do have a vision for Rhyl, for wanting more people to come here – a nice place to live, a nice place to visit. It is a catalyst for further investment and an opportunity to provide a sustainable future for the theatre.

”Why shouldn’t Rhyl have a quality restaurant? We are showing our confidence in Rhyl. Someone has to lead on it [the financial investment]. There are good days ahead for Rhyl."

Mr Groves added: “Some might question why is a Council investing in a restaurant? It will help stimulate the evening economy.

”There is a lot of attention to detail, from uniforms to the menu, from determining the right sort of glass for a drink to napkins.

”With our investment in leisure facilities such as the Nova in Prestatyn and North Wales Bowls Centre, we have created over 150 jobs which is a big contribution. We have done something real, it is a complete success story.”

Photos: Don Jackson-Wyatt