Seal spotted at Rhyl Splash Point

Reporter:

Suzanne Kendrick

CONCERNED residents have rushed to the side of a seal, spotted at Splash Point in Rhyl.

The Journal received a call this morning. The seal is stranded. He was spotted beyond the rocks, close to the sea defence wall. 

An eye-witness, who asked not to be named, said: “He is quite motionless. To be honest, he just looked knackered. 

“There was about five to six local residents gathered around him. He is quite high up, on the rocks. He gave me a look to say ‘why am I here.’

”He is about the size of a small child.”

The RSPCA have been called. The Journal has approached the charity for comment. 

Photos: Don Jackson-Wyatt

Email:

suzanne.kendrick@nwn.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • tinkerfield

    15:03, 09 November 2017

    This isn't the first time a seal has been photographed in the same spot. Last time the photographer said it was just getting in and out of the water because it was curious.

    Reply

    Report

  • devorahostrov

    13:01, 09 November 2017

    Please thank Don for coming out this morning and taking such a gorgeous photo of the seal. His concern was much appreciated. Betty & Mike Butterworth

    Reply

    Report

Most Read