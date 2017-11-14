Line up confirmed for Christmas Pops

SEVENTIES funk band Heateave will headline this year’s Christmas Pops concert in Rhyl.

Famous for pop, soul and dance songs such as Mind Blowing Decisions, Boogie Nights and all-time classic Always and Forever, the influential group will lead performances at the festive evening at St Thomas’ Church on Sunday, December 10 at 5pm.

The concert line-up also includes Midnight Soul Sisters, who were created by “powerhouse” performer Bupsi Brown, who recently shot to fame on X Factor where she got through to the live finals in Simon Cowell’s group.

Informal Soul hope to bring back great memories of Soulful Rhyl from the ‘60s and the ‘90s. Dave Williams was one of the twins who sang with local group The Informers with whom his Informal Soul partner, Phil Hartley-Williams, was tenor sax and keyboard player and musical director.

Dave said: “We really enjoy singing all those great songs, and can’t wait to share this with Rhyl’s soul fans.

“We’re a duo now, but with the help of modern technology, we aim for a soulful sound to get everyone joining in.”

Ysgol Emmanuel choir, who have performed regularly at St Thomas’ Church, are also offering their support.

The annual concert is organised by Denbighshire County Council Leisure Services, in partnership with Rhyl Town Council.

Cllr Bobby Feeley, Denbighshire County Council cabinet lead member with responsibility for Leisure Services, said: “Christmas Pops is fast becoming an integral part of the traditional build up to Christmas and we are delighted to have such a great line up again this year to get people into the festive spirit.

“It’s a great entertainment platform for established, as well as up and coming acts and I’m sure the feedback from this year’s event will be as great as ever.”

Mayor of Rhyl Cllr Alan James said: “Christmas Pops which is one of the highlights in the festive calendar.

“It’s always a well-supported event and we are looking forward to another successful evening.”

Tickets for the event are free, but people interested in joining the celebrations need to reserve their tickets by contacting Rhyl Tourist Information Centre. Telephone 01745 355068. Demand for tickets is usually high.