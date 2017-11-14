Police arrest men on suspicion of supplying class A drugs after executing warrant in Rhyl

Two men have been arrested after police executed a drugs warrant at a flat in Rhyl town centre.

A 26-year-old man and a 17-year old male from the Merseyside area were both arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A quantity of cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia were seized from the address.

District Inspector Alwyn Williams said: “In line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion, our goal is to target those involved in serious and organised crime.

"We ask anyone with information regarding drug dealing activity in the Denbighshire Coastal area to please report it."

The main image shows some paraphernalia found in the flat