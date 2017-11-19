Prestatyn collective petition DCC to keep community hub

A community organisation has started a petition calling on the local authority to give it more time to raise the money to buy the building where it is based.

The Artisans Collective CIC wants Denbighshire County Council (DCC) to put a hold on selling the old Prestatyn Library on the open market and also to set a “fair price” for the property.

The petition, which will be presented to DCC chief executive Mohammed Mehmet, reads: “Our request to you is that you put a hold on selling the old library building in Prestatyn.

“Also, to set a fair price to enable Artisans Collective CIC to raise funding to buy and renovate the property and to continue our work as a community hub in the town.”

The Journal reported in September on how the council intended to place the buildin, which is currently being renovated by the collective, up forsale.

Artisans Collective’s Peter Harrison, who drew up the petition, said: “When we took occupation three years ago we were fully aware that it could be a short term lease and in fact everything we have done to date has been always with the possibility that we could be given two months’ notice at any time.

Artisans Collective activities have included running art therapy and companionship sessions, chairing the Prestatyn Dementia Friendly Community, hosting bereavement counselling sessions and acting as Kew Gardens North Wales’ partner hub.

Mr Harrison added: “We gave a major presentation recently to over 250 people, including the [Welsh Government] Cabinet Secretary for Health, Well-being and Sport. Our work to date was much admired.

“We have also presented for the Welsh Audit office as an example of best practice and have given dozens of talks for the Older People’s Commissioner and Alzheimer’s Society about our work here in Prestatyn, Meliden and surrounding areas.

“We find it very frustrating that Artisans Collective are recognised and highly regarded locally and nationally but it seems we are not so much within our own county council.”

So far the campaign has attracted 110 signatures. It can be viewed and signed online at you.38degrees.org.uk