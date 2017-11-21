Accused tells murder trial jury it was necessary to kill Kinmel Bay partner to defend himself

Kinmel Bay builder and part time barman Anthony Bird, accused of murdering his partner Kinmel Bay mum-of-two Tracy Kearns, told the trial jury he believed that it was necessary for him to kill Tracy to defend himself.

He also said at Mold Crown Court that be believed that she was partially responsible for her own death.

During cross-examination, Ian Unsworth QC said that it was not necessary for him to strangle her, to kill her, to defending himself.

Bird replied: “I believed it was, yes.”

Mr Unsworth asked if he thought it was necessary to kill her, in what way had he over-reacted as he had explained in his police interview.

He said it was all a blur at the time, the whole scenario

Mr Unsworth said that the defendant had lied and tried to create the picture of a violent woman, attacking him with a weapon and that all he was doing no more than defending himself.

The prosecutor accused Bird of seeking to discredit her and seeking to put the blame for her death on her in some way?

Asked if it was her fault, he said “she came at me with scissors.”

Mr Unsworth asked him: “In your view is she partly responsible for this?

He replied: “the provocation… if she had not come at me with a scissors, it would not have happened.”

Mr Unsworth asked him: “She contributed to this did she?”

He replied: “I believe that she did, yes.”

Mr Unsworth said that while Bird claimed that he had defended himself he had not sustained a single injury and accused him of making up the alleged scissor attack. He denied it.

Bird agreed that after he alleged that Tracy told him about enjoying se. with the other man and talking about her underwear, that he had asked her if she wanted a cup of tea.

He agreed it was not the words used, what she had told him about the affair, that caused him to strike out at Tracy.

He asked if she wanted a cup of tea, got up, had his back to her, then heard words to the effect “I am going to kill you”, he alleged.

He turned and saw her with scissors, and pushed her away.

Bird said he was seeking to prevent her from attacking him – and had not been provoked by her words.

Mr Unsworth asked him if accepted then that his actions thereafter, strangling her and causing her such injuries as he did, on his account, followed that push by him. He agreed.

Mr Unsworth said the account that Bird had given was a lie.

Bird said he could not explain the injuries around her head and face but said he did not smother her.

Asked if he placed one of his hands across her mouth and nose, he replied: “I don’t think so. I don’t recall doing so, no.”

He did not punch her and did not recall striking her.

Bird said he did not know how she sustained bruising to the face and right eye.

Mr Unsworth said that it had been a “prolonged and sustained attack in her own home” in which he punched her, struck her and “showered her with injuries.”

He denied the allegations

Asked why he applied pressure to her neck, he said because she was thrashing around.

Asked if she was thrashing around because of the pressure he was applying, he replied “no”.

Mr Unsworth said that Bird intended to kill her in a sustained and prolonged assault.

He denied the claim.

Mr Unsworth said: “All that we know is that sometime before 9.30p.m. Tracy Kearns returned to the house and entered the front door. She never emerged again.”

Only Bird knew what had happened and when the attack took place.

Mr Unsworth said: “Do you still want to get away with it?”

Bird replied: “I am responsible for Tracy’s death. I can’t get away with it.”

Mr Unsworth said that only Bird knew how he intended to get rid of the body.

He said that it was a cold and calculated killing and accused Bird of doing his best to cover his tracks.

“You have told a pack of lies from start to finish,” said Mr Unsworth.

Bird replied: “No I have not.”

The jury was played CCTV footage of Bird pushing the trailer at Sandy Cove Club Car Park in Kinmel Bay when the body was inside it.

He claimed he could not remember putting the body in the trailer saying his head was ”messed about”.

Mr Unsworth revealed Bird was arrested at the club car park, Tracy’s body was just 50 yards away in the trailer.

“You were only yards away from where she was. You could have pointed out where she was and help everyone,” said Mr Unsworth.

“Why didn’t you do that?”

Bird replied: “I don’t know.

“There was pressure on me at that time. I did not know what I was doing.”

The jury earlier heard Bird alleged that on the night she died, Tracy had spoken to him about “the sexy underwear and the sex she had with Andrew Jones”,- the man she was having an affair with - which he said “wound him up”.

Bird denied he had caused injuries found to Tracy Kearn’s thighs.

Mr Unsworth accused the defendant of telling “lie after lie” about what happened on the day she died.

Bird, 49, (correct) denies the murder of Tracy Kearns, 43, at the home they shared in Cader Avenue in Kinmel Bay, between May 7 and May 11, but accepts that he was responsible for her death.