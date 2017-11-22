North Wales to be battered by rain and wind as Met office issues yellow weather warning

WINDS of up 70mph are set to batter the region.

A yellow weather warning of rain is in force until 9am on Thursday. The Met Office have also issued a yellow warning for wind, which is in place until 7am on Thursday.

Regions affected include North Wales. Areas pinpointed for the area include Conwy and Gwynedd.

A chief forecaster's assessment reads: “Heavy and persistent rain is expected across parts of North West Wales, Northern England and Southern Scotland on Wednesday before gradually easing during Wednesday night.

“Many places within the warning area will see 25-50 mm of rain, with around 100 mm possible over higher ground. Heavy rain will gradually clear eastwards during Wednesday night. Heavy rain will be accompanied by strong winds across many parts of the warning area.

“A widely windy day is expected across England and Wales with widespread gusts of 40-50 mph developing inland and some isolated 60 mph gusts possible. Over southern coastal areas and high ground gusts of 70 mph are possible, particularly over the mountains of Wales and Moors of Southwest England on Wednesday morning and afternoon and then around coastal areas of the Southeast of England overnight into Thursday.”