'Worst is over' for brave St Asaph hockey player, 21, after leg amputation

A YOUNG hockey player has declared the worst part of his journey “done and dusted” after having his leg amputated from above the knee.

Ben Rawson, who has already brought in £12,000 after launching a fundraising drive to buy a prosthetic limb, went into hospital last Friday for his amputation.

The 21-year-old, who lives in St Asaph, was diagnosed with the rare bone cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma, earlier this year after doctors discovered a 14cm tumour behind his knee.

Doctors then discovered that the tumour had wrapped itself around crucial arteries. In order to give him the best chance possible, Ben was told there was no alternative but to amputate his leg.

The Denbigh Hockey Club player had his right leg removed half way up the thigh at the specialist Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen. He is expected to spend about two weeks in recovery and physiotherapy.

This will then be followed by another eight cycles of chemotherapy at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, plus radiotherapy.

Speaking after his surgery, Ben said: “So the worst part of my journey is done and dusted now.

Weirdly, I feel much better after surgery. Knowing that tumor is out of my leg is such a relief.

”The next few months will just be spent making sure it heals correctly and then I will begin learning to walk again.”

He added: “Thanks so much for everybody’s support. I really really appreciate it all.”

Ben has a fundraising target of £50,000.

The former Denbigh High School pupil was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma after feeling a lump on the back of his knee last November.

He is determined to raise money to buy the “best prosthetic limb” so he can return to his joy of hockey and university.

Before being considered for a microprocessor controlled leg (a digital leg that uses an internal computer and sensors), he will have to demonstrate commitment and motivation to using a much heavier, mechanical leg.

A blade is another prosthetic solution Ben is considering, but this is not available on the NHS and it is understood that part-funding NHS treatment is not allowed.

Denbigh Hockey Club says thoughts of everyone there are with Ben.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ben-rawson