Tickets to go on sale for chart topper Caro Emerald ahead of her Llandudno performance

Tickets are on sale for the 2018 return of chart topper Caro Emerald to Llandudno from tomorrow.

The Dutch pop and jazz sensation will be hitting the UK shores again late next year, with a stop in Venue Cymru on Friday, November 2 for an evening of sultry jazz vocals and catchy pop earworms.

Melding the iconic grace of Hollywood’s golden age with skillful sampling and irresistible basslines, Caro’s takes the best of the jazz age and infuses it with warmth and snappy appeal.

The commanding stage presence of the gorgeous and stylish singer harkens back to a more sophisticated time, elevating her smouldering jazz with powerfully beautiful and haunting vocals, lending her performances a timeless elegance.

Since the release of the 2010 multi-platinum debut album “Deleted Scenes From The Cutting Room Floor” Caro Emerald and producers Grandmono have fashioned their own niche, blending retro jazz with sampling and modern pop, starring Caro’s exceptional vocals.

The result is a truly unique signature sound, that dusts off that 1920’s, speakeasy style and freshens it up with the artists modern sensibilities and ear for a catchy pop tune.

Caro’s second album “The Shocking Miss Emerald” entered the Official UK Album Chart at No. 1 in May 2013, remaining in the chart for an entire year and a string of sold out tours and performances at festivals including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight.

With more than 2.5 million record sales, a host of awards including an Echo, Goldene Kamera, Edison Award, EBBA & MTV Music Award, Caro’s star is very much on the rise.

So join Caro Emerald on her thrilling rise and unique voice in Venue Cymru Next year on Friday, November 2.

Tickets are on sale from 10am tomorrow (Friday November 24) and are between £26.50 and £51, with VIP tickets available for £101.50. To book visit venuecymru.co.uk or call the box office on 01492 872000