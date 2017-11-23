Witnesses sought following six-vehicle crash near Abergele

A MAN and women were taken to hospital following a six-vehicle crash near Abergele.
The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday), just after 5pm. Emergency services attended the scene on the the A547 - an area known as the Abergele straights.
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to the driver of a green coloured Vauxhall Corsa that failed to stop after the smash.
A spokesperson for the force said: “This vehicle would have suffered front end damage.
“At approximately 5.10pm police received a report of a multi-vehicle collision on the A547, an area known as the Abergele straights. Officers attended but thankfully there were no serious injuries.”
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Services added: “We were called shortly after 5.15pm to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on Abergele Road in Rhuddlan.
“We sent two crews in emergency ambulances and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a man and a woman were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in a stable condition, while another woman was treated at the scene.”
Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101. Quote reference number V176854.
