Youngsters from Rhyl and Prestatyn link up with others overseas to produce anti-bullying dvd

Young people from Rhyl and Prestatyn have linked up with others overseas to produce an anti-bullying DVD.

As part of the UK’s anti-bullying week, Prestatyn-based anti-bullying community group ISPY worked with the town’s Pop In Centre and the Wicked Wales International Youth Film Festival to produce the DVD, which also includes short films made by young people from Ireland, Spain and Serbia.

The local content includes discussions involving young people at Rhyl Sixth, led by Ian Price of Prestatyn’s Canned Media production company.

ISPY is a community initiative, which started at Prestatyn High School. It involves local businesses providing safe havens for children being attacked out of school and escorts home.

Jeremy Kent, chair of ISPY, said: “The DVD goes to show that bullying is a worldwide problem and something which needs to be battled on all fronts.

“I hope the DVD goes some way to raise awareness of ISPY and its work and how as a community we are working to tackle this sensitive subject.”

Prestatyn High school headteacher Neil Foley said: “The school continues to be committed to raising awareness of bullying, and the impact it can have.

“We welcome the collaboration with the ISPY partnership which extends the support into the local community.”

The DVD was premiered at Prestatyn High School and those attending included Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones and Mayor of Prestatyn and Meliden Cllr Gerry Frobisher.

Ms Jones said: ‘It was great to hear of the very proactive approach Prestatyn High School has adopted during the anti-bullying week and congratulations to ISPY and their partners for the work they do all the year round.”