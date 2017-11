Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old Prestatyn pupil did not arrive home after school.

Alyshia Chadwick is missing from her home address in Prestatyn.

North Wales Police say Alyshia attended school on Friday, November 24, but did not return home.

She was last seen wearing Prestatyn High School uniform.

If sighted, contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting refitrace 19416