Marble Church organists enjoy trying out sparkly new instrument which has replaced 50-year-old pipe organ

A BODELWYDDAN church is looking forward to showing off its sparkling new organ which will offer a library of sounds.

Organists Rhys Roberts and David Roberts have been getting to grips with the new electronic organ, built by the Allen company, which has replaced a pipe organ of two manuals at St Margaret’s Church.

The pipe organ has been in place for 50 years at St Margaret’s, more commonly known as the Marble Church, but was in need of restoration. The new organ has nine speakers, five main ones.

An opening concert to debut the new instrument is to take place on December 15.

Rhys, of Abergele, organist at the Marble Church, said: “It is a sparkling new organ. The former pipe organ had been there for 50 years and was due for restoration. This new organ is far more flexible in terms on accompanying the choir and it has a much larger range of voices on it.

“I have been a organist in the area for 28 years and have been playing at the church for 14 years. There is myself and David Roberts. David has been playing at the church for a little longer.

“It will be nice to debut the organ. It is of course a shame to get rid of the pipe organ but we have to move forward. This instrument is a lot more condense.”

The recital on December 15, at 7.30pm, will be hosted by Ensemble 1677. Josh Hosking, assistant director of Music at St Asaph Cathedral and director of the Cathedral’s voluntary choir, will take the reigns alongside Olivia Hunt, Artistic Director and Soprano.

John said: “The Marble Church in Bodelwyddan has never before had an organ worthy of its absolutely magnificent surroundings, mainly due to a lack of space within the building. Although nothing beats a pipe organ in my opinion, the new digital installation by Allen sounds fabulous and was definitely the right choice for the church. Although the instrument only has two manuals (keyboards) and 33 stops (sounds), there is a range of over 200 additional voices to choose from, which makes the instrument extremely versatile indeed.

”My aim in the opening recital is to show as much colour that the organ can produce as possible. Olivia and I are encouraging as many people as possible to come and hear what I consider to be the best digital installation I have heard to date.”