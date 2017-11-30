Clear out your cupboards for Christmas

CLEAR out the kitchen cupboards and make a donation is the message from a Disability Resource Centre this Christmas.

The centre, at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, is collecting surplus food for Hope Restored, a registered charity based in Llandudno. Hope Restored offers help and advice to the homeless community as well as a drop in centre.

Journal and Pioneer readers can drop off food at the following places –

Prestatyn Town Football Club, Conwy Comrades Social Club, Conway Road Post Office Colwyn Bay, Boppers Boutique Colwyn Bay, Old Colwyn Pharmacy, Conwy Library, Llandudno Library, Colwyn Bay Library and Abergele Library.

Annette Lees, from the Disability Resource Centre, said: “In work, we got talking about the amount of food items we have in our cupboards that never get used and are often passed their sell by date. We all agreed that it was such a waste when there are people out there who could use it.

“Hope Restored is a local charity and as the food goes to local people, we felt this was the best place to send the food. Brenda Fogg, who runs the charity, aims to have a food hamper for anyone who calls into the centre on Christmas Eve so any food we can provide will be of great help.”

All those wishing to donate food, are asked to ensure that food items are within their use by date and are non-perishable.

All donations must be ready for collection by December 15.