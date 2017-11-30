Rhyl's Megan standing tall after spinal surgery

A YEAR after undergoing spinal surgery, 15-year-old old Megan Bailey is feeling taller than ever before.

Megan, from Rhyl who suffers froms global development delay, had major surgery last October at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool to straighten her spine.

Her condition means she is unable to walk or speak and takes longer to reach certain developmental milestones.

Megan, who attends Ysgol Tir Morfa, has been making brilliant progress since her operation, her mum, Natalie, says. She now has a new standing frame which she used for the first time last week.

Natalie said: “Since last October, she has made brilliant progress she has made an amazing recovery and she does amaze us all the time.

”She got the new standing frame just a couple of weeks ago but used it for the first time the other day. She tolerated 15 minutes and the school sent me a photo. The school are brilliant.

”Everyday she is going to be in the frame and she is gradually going to stay in it longer and longer. She is very happy.

“She loves the sound of Velcro and when she is getting strapped in and put in the upright position, they have to fasten the Velcro and she loves it. She is in absolute hysterics.”

Megan had an operation to stop her hips dislocating in 2012 and in 2015, she was given a sensory swing – which can carry her wheelchair- by fundraising group Belief.

This enabled Megan to play outside closer to her home and gave her mum Natalie, dad Lee and brother Joshua, 12, the chance to push her on a swing - something the family had never been able to do in the past.

”I’m just pleased she is tolerating the standing frame,” Natalie added. “She can use it and still get to her toys and games. She really enjoys school. She actually gets a little bored in the holidays, school keeps her stimulated.

”She is not too sure what is going on at Christmas but she absolutely loves all the lights and the wrapping paper. We are so pleased how she is getting on.”