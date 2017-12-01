Man admits stealing lights and drawer handles during Rhyl burglary

A man faces the possibility of a three year minimum prison sentence after he admitted burglary.

Ashley Kendrick, aged 33, of Edward Henry Street in Rhyl, admitted stealing kitchen drawer handles and a set of lights during a burglary at a flat in Bodfor Street in Rhyl, in January of last year.

He also admitted fraud in that he made false representation that he was entitled to sell kitchen items from the flat.

Kenrick, a former tenant, appeared at Mold Crown Court via a live television link from Altcourse Prison in Liverpool.

Judge Rhys Rowlands remanded him in custody pending sentence later in the month.

Defending barrister Mark Connor said that his client potentially faced a three year minimum sentence because of his previous convictions.

But the first qualifying burglary occurred when he was only aged 17 which was a long time ago.

And he described the flat where the burglary had taken place as an unoccupied building site.

Deborah Gould, prosecuting, said that the flat was a dwelling house.