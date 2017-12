Snow closes some Denbighshire schools but some are open - see list here

Several Denbighshire secondary schools and a host of primary schools will be closed tomorrow (Monday) following the heavy snowfall.

Secondary schools closed, according to Denbighshire County Council are: Blessed Edward Jones R.C. High School, Rhyl; Denbigh High School, Denbigh; St. Brigid's School, Denbigh; Ysgol Brynhyfryd, Ruthin; Ysgol Dinas Brân, Llangollen; Ysgol Glan Clwyd St.Asaph. They are all expected to re-open on Tuesday

Rhyl High School will be open on Monday.

Primary schools closed are: Rhos Street School, Ruthin; Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch, Betws Gwerfil Goch; Ysgol Bodfari, Bodfari; Ysgol Borthyn, Ruthin; Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch, Denbigh; Ysgol Bro Elwern, Gwyddelwern; Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, Llandyrnog; Ysgol Bryn Collen, Llangollen; Ysgol Caer Drewyn, Clawdd Poncen; Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog and Cyffylliog; Ysgol Carrog, Carrog; Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog, Cefn Meiriadog; Ysgol Frongoch Junior, Denbigh; Ysgol Gellifor, Gellifor; Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen; Ysgol Llanbedr, Llanbedr; Ysgol Llanfair, Llanfair DC; Ysgol Pant Pastynog, Prion; Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh; Ysgol Pentrecelyn, Pentrecelyn; Ysgol Plas Cefndy; Ysgol Rhewl, Rhewl; Ysgol Trefnant, Denbigh; Ysgol Twm o’r Nant, Denbigh; Ysgol Y Parc, Denbigh.

Primary schools open on Monday morning are: Christchurch School, Rhyl; St Asaph Infants, St.Asaph; Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy, Cynwyd; Ysgol Dewi Sant, Rhyl; Ysgol Esgob Morgan, St.Asaph; Ysgol Henllan, Henllan; Ysgol Hiraddug, Dyserth; Ysgol Llywelyn, Rhyl; Ysgol Y Llys Prestatyn