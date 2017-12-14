Crowds up on their feet in church for Rhyl's Christmas Pops concert

Audiences were up on their feet during the popular Christmas Pops concert.

Seventies funk band Heatwave headlined this year’s concert at St Thomas’ Church, Rhyl. Famous for pop, soul and dance songs such as Mind Blowing Decisions, Boogie Nights and all-time classic Always and Forever, the group led performances during the Sunday evening event, along with Midnight Soul Sisters.

The talented ladies, created by powerhouse performer Bupsi Brown, treated audiences to a memorable musical experience.

Concert-goer and photographer Phil Micheu said: “There were people standing in the aisle, waving their arms about. Members of the girl group came down into the audience. It was all very happy and friendly.

“I’d say it was about 95 per cent full the church.”

Informal Soul gave a nostalgic feel to the night. Dave Williams was one of The Fabulous Twins who sang with local group The Informers with whom his Informal Soul partner Phil Hartley-Williams was tenor sax and keyboard player and musical director.

Ysgol Emmanuel Choir also performed.

Mr Micheu added: “The little school choir were so cute. They raised the roof.”

The annual concert was organised by Denbighshire County Council leisure services, in partnership with Rhyl Town Council.

A spokesman from Denbighshire County Council said: “We were delighted with the response yet again this year. We had a great line-up and they didn’t disappoint. They all managed to get to Rhyl despite the wintry conditions. We had snowflakes inside as well as special lighting effects, to complement the snowflakes outside.

“Christmas Pops is now established as one of the best ways to kick start the Christmas celebrations for many and the response from the public has been amazing. They were literally rocking in the aisles”.