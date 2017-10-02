Competition: Win tickets to the 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB

Spectacular high-octane World Championship motor sport action is coming to north Wales at the end of October – and here’s a brilliant chance to win FREE tickets.

Based at the Rally Village in Deeside, this year’s not-to-be-missed Dayinsure Wales Rally GB (26-29 October) is the British round of the globe-trotting FIA World Rally Championship.

The thrilling event promises to be the biggest and best yet with a new generation of even more powerful and exciting cars plus a titanic title fight guaranteed to wow visitors.

While lots of the dramatic competitive action takes place against-the-clock in the legendary Welsh forests, this year’s thrilling four-day schedule commences on Thursday evening with a dramatic new speed test under the floodlights at the Tir Prince Raceway in Towyn, County Conwy.

The packed programme also includes a family-friendly RallyFest at Cholmondeley Castle on Saturday with FREE admittance for accompanied children aged 15 and under – a real bonus for all those on half-term school holidays.

Adult tickets to Dayinsure Wales Rally GB start from just £10 if purchased in advance – to find out more visit walesrallygb.com

We have 2 adult tickets to the Tir Prince event on Thursday 26th October to give away. To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below and complete the entry form by the closing date of 12 noon, Monday October 16th.